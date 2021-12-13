December 13, 2021
Israeli PM Bennett arrives in Abu Dhabi on first official visit
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has arrived in the UAE on Sunday as part of an official visit. The visit marks the first official tour by an Israeli PM after the two countries established diplomatic ties last year. Neri Zilber, journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute weighs in on the significance of this visit. #Bennett #UAE #Israel
