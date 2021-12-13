Turkish factory output grows 8.5% in October, beating estimates

Data released by Turkish authorities on Monday has shown the strength of the domestic economy. Better than expected numbers on factory output and retail sales are signs that local businesses have been able to weather the effects of global supply chain bottlenecks. Turkish consumers have also been spending more, thanks partly to the lifting of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. That's boosted hopes that GDP growth will hit double digits by the end of the year, in line with government targets. Piri Reis University Economics Professor Erhan Aslanoglu joined Newshour to talk about Turkiye's economy. #TurkiyeEconomy #TurkiyeIndustrialOutput #TurkiyeCurrentAccount