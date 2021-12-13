Nigerian engineer uses technology to save endangered languages

For years, experts have raised the alarm about the world's disappearing languages. There are more than 7-thousand languages spoken on the planet today. And up to 90 percent are at risk of disappearing within the next century. In Nigeria, Chee-Za-Ram Ochey-Aga is trying to preserve some of the country's 400 native dialects, with a little help from modern technology. Poloom David reports.