WORLD
1 MIN READ
Macron's Visegrad Agenda: A Tougher Stance on Immigration?
France's President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with leaders of the Visegrad Four in Budapest. At a time when relations between the European Union and the Visegrad Group have been strained due to disagreements over migration policy, the French president's visit is seen by some experts as a gesture of reconciliation. And as Paris prepares to assume the leadership of the EU Council in three weeks, is Macron positioning France as the leader of Europe and looking to take a tougher stance on immigration? Guests: Dorit Geva Sociology Professor at Central European University Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief at Visegrad Insight Magazine
Macron's Visegrad Agenda: A Tougher Stance on Immigration?
December 13, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us