Blinken urges China to stop aggressive actions in Indo-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to stop what he says are aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific region. Blinken has confirmed that the US, along with other countries, will push back against Beijing if it continues what he says is unlawful behaviour in the South China Sea. Columnist at Newsday Dan Raviv weighs in. #IndoPacific #China #Blinken