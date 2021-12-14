December 14, 2021
'Reckless' actions of secret US unit killed dozens of civilians
American military leaders have described US-led coalition air operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria as a success, but whistle-blowers who reported a top secret strike unit for its alarming civilian death toll say they were ignored by their commanders. Fadel Abdul Ghany from the Syrian Network for Human Rights weighs in. #TalonAnvil #Daesh #USA
