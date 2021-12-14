WORLD
Ankara Sets Ambitious Technology Goals for 2023
To mark the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic in 2023, Ankara has set itself ambitious digital innovation goals. Its so-called Vision 2023 includes everything from the creation of zero-waste cities to joining the global space race in under two years. But while Turkish tech startups like the popular messaging app BiP have hit global markets by storm, the country's cybersecurity laws have proved less popular among industry players like media giants Facebook, Google, and Twitter. So can the country reach its 2023 tech innovation goals? And at what cost? Guest: Ali Taha Koc President of Turkiye's Digital Transformation Office
December 14, 2021
