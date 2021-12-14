Middle East Suffers Through Worst Drought in Decades

At least four billion people globally are facing severe water scarcity for at least one month each year, according to UNICEF. The Middle East is a reflection of this wider global problem. Reduced rainfall, extreme temperatures and water mismanagement have all taken their toll on local water resources, adding to regional political tensions. So, what's the culprit? And can the damage still be undone? Guests: Karim Elgendy Founder of Carboun Nik Kowsar Environmental Analyst