WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is It Race Against Time to Save the Iran Nuclear Deal?
Gulf leaders in Riyadh and European powers in Vienna are discussing Iran's nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, Tehran is accusing the West of playing games. The past few days have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity: From Vienna to Riyadh and from Amman to Abu Dhabi, there've been efforts to engage with Iran through diplomacy as the world leaders try to salvage the nuclear deal. But can the deal be saved before time runs out? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Advisor to Iran's Nuclear Negotiating Team Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department Simon Mabon Author of 'The Struggle For Supremacy: Saudi Arabia and Iran'
Is It Race Against Time to Save the Iran Nuclear Deal?
December 14, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us