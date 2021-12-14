Croatia’s President Questions Srebrenica Genocide | Clashes in Belgrade over Mladic Mural

This week we examine a trend of historical revisionism spreading in the former Yugoslav republics, with apparent attempts to both cast doubt on crimes committed during the Bosnian war and re-evaluate the man responsible. Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic is under fire for remarks that seemed to question whether Srebrenica really was a genocide. We speak to the chairperson of the Bosniak ethnic minority in Croatia, Armin Hodzic, who was among the first to condmen Milanovic's remarks. Meanwhile the notorious Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was convicted for spearheading the Srebrenica genocide, has his face emblazoned on a building in Belgrade. Scuffles over the controversial mural broke out last month between ultranationalists and protesters who vowed to paint over it. But Serbian police blocked access to the graffiti and detained several activists. Aksel Zaimovic tracked them down to ask why they fear Serbia is becoming increasingly polarised. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.