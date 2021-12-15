BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Investors await Fed move as price pressures mount in the US | Money Talks
Global markets are in the red due to mounting inflationary pressures. Investors are becoming more risk averse as consumer prices continue to rise, and their potential effect on corporate profits and household spending in major economies. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, waiting for signals from officials on the future of stimulus measures that gave financial markets a boost, but may now be eroding the value of the dollar. For more, Carsten Brzeski joined us. He's the global head of macro research at the financial giant ING, and joins us from Frankfurt. #Inflation #ConsumerPrices #FederalReserve
Investors await Fed move as price pressures mount in the US | Money Talks
December 15, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us