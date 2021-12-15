December 15, 2021
Traditional soap making resumes in Syria after years of war | Money Talks
The soap-making season has just started in northern Syria. The region is well-known for producing soap made from olive oil. Production had been disrupted by the country's decade-long war, but as Obaida Hitto reports, factories have been able to relocate and expand their operations since then. #Syria #Afrin #SoapMaking
