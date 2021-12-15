Time Magazine names Elon Musk "Person of the Year" for 2021 | Money Talks

2021 saw Tesla becoming a trillion-dollar company and SpaceX carrying an all-civilian crew to the edge of space. And Elon Musk, the man behind these projects, did it all while making regular television appearances and live-tweeting his personal life. Time Magazine has named him its "Person of the Year" for 2021. #ElonMusk #TimeMagazine #PersonoftheYear