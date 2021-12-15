BIZTECH
UK employees reconsider career paths during pandemic | Money Talks
While the UK's unemployment rate has continued to fall, the number of job vacancies is at a record high of around 1.2 million. 'The Great Resignation' is a phenomenon affecting several developed economies. Workers are quitting and defecting for higher wages and better conditions. It's been spurred on by the pandemic, which has led many to rethink their priorities and search for better work-life balance leaving businesses facing a new set of challenges. Natalie Powell reports. Hilary Ingham joined us from Lancaster, UK. She is senior lecturer in Economics at Lancaster University. #UKUnemployment #JobVacancies #UKWorkers
UK employees reconsider career paths during pandemic | Money Talks
December 15, 2021
