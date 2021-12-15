US House approves bill to set up anti-Islamophobia office

The US House of Representatives has approved a bill allowing the state department to monitor and combat anti-Muslim sentiment. It comes after Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was accused of making Islamophobic comments towards fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim. The legislation aims to curb violence and hate against Muslims not just in the US, but also abroad. TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more.