Blinken: US assessing if Rohingya genocide happening in Myanmar
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says his country is looking at whether or not genocide against Rohingya Muslims is taking place in Myanmar. Blinken made the comments while in Malaysia, on the second leg of his Southeast Asia tour. Malaysia hosts more than 155,000 Rohingya asylum seekers from Myanmar. Nay San Lwin from Free Rohingya Coalition has more on these remarks. #Blinken #genocide #Myanmar
December 15, 2021
