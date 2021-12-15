Kentucky’s death toll climbs to 74, over 100 still missing

At least 74 people are confirmed dead and 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged after a string of tornadoes swept through at least six US states. As rescue and relief efforts continue, US President Joe Biden will visit some of the worst-affected areas on Wednesday. Durwood Zaelke, founder and president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, has more. #Kentucky #tornado #climatecrisis