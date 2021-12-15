Istanbul's Galataport to attract 25M visitors annually | Money Talks

Galataport Istanbul with its cruise ship terminal, is expected to bring millions of foreign travellers and create thousands of jobs in Turkiye's most populous city. Mobin Nasir paid a visit to the country's latest mega project to find out how it's driving revenues for local businesses while adding more public spaces. #Galataport #CruiseShip #TurkiyeTravelers