China's slump deepens as home and retail sales disappoint

China's economic slump is deepening due to its property crisis and the return of social distancing restrictions, which weighed on consumer sentiment. Growth in retail sales also slowed to 3.9% percent in November, from October's gain of almost 5%. One bright spot was China's manufacturing sector. Industrial output growth accelerated slightly to 3.8%. #ChinaEconomy #ChinaHomeSales #ChinaRetailSales