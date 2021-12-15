WORLD
Is Tunisia Sliding Back Into Dictatorship?
Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced a constitutional referendum and extended the parliament's suspension for another year. Months after sending the country's parliament packing, President Saied has announced the vote for July 25, which would also be one-year anniversary of his seizure of power. This means that Tunisia will remain without a parliament and elected lawmakers for at least one more year. Are these steps toward stabilising the country or does Saied want to cement his power? Guests: Ahmed Gaaloul Tunisia's Former Youth Minister Anthony Dworkin Senior Policy Fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of The International Interest
December 15, 2021
