Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held a virtual summit, hailing ties
Their countries both have permanent seats on the UN Security Council. That alone gives them great power on the world stage, but when you consider that the US president Joe Biden has spoken about how Chinese and Russian authoritarianism is challenging international democratic values, a partnership beween Beijing and Moscow is of significant concern to Washintgon, NATO and the European Union. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have held a virtual summit, hailed by both as an example of cooperation in the 21st century. The Russian and Chinese leaders have acknowledged the world is in a period of turbulence and transformation, promising strong mutual support for each other's core interests. They also spoke about trade and the pandemic, but just as important may be what they've been saying to each other in private. Simon McGregor Wood reports.
December 16, 2021
