December 16, 2021
EU leaders call for strong and unified response against Russia
European Union leaders are holding a one-day summit in Brussels with diffusing tensions between Russia and Ukraine topping the agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the EU to impose new sanctions on Russia 'before it's too late'. Peter Zalmayev from the Eurasia Democracy Initiative has more. #EUleaders #Ukraine
