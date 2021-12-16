WORLD
Typhoon Rai: Storm forces tens of thousands to seek shelter in Philippines
Super Typhoon Rai has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing torrential rain and extremely high winds. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, with warnings of life-threatening flooding in coastal areas. Scores of flights have been cancelled and dozens of ports temporarily closed, but so far there have been no reports of fatalities. Across the entire planet, there are usually only about five such powerful storms a year, and this is the second to hit the Phillipines in four months. Julide Ayger reports.
December 16, 2021
