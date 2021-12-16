December 16, 2021
A Decade of Kim Jong-Un: North Korea's nuclear strength has expanded under him
Thursday marks a decade in power for the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. When he first took office, the mysterious head of the most isolated country in the world had the world wondering how he'd rule. Ten years later, much of Kim's life still remain shrouded in secrecy, but his desire for nuclear weapons appears clear. Sarah Balter has more.
