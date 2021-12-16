NATO and EU stand united against Russian build-up near Ukraine

What can the EU do about Russia's military build-up on its border with Ukraine? The bloc's leaders are in Brussels, focussed primarily on a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, who's been in meetings with the EU and NATO has asked for unprecedented sanctions to deter Moscow against any possible military action. From Brussels, our correspondent, Francis Collings, reports.