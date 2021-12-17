December 17, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO, EU stand united against Russian presence on Ukraine border
What can the European Union do about Russia's military build-up on its border with Ukraine? The bloc's leaders were in Brussels, discussing the possibility of a Russian invasion of its neighbour. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for unprecedented sanctions to deter Moscow against any possible military action. From Brussels, our correspondent, Francis Collings, reports.
NATO, EU stand united against Russian presence on Ukraine border
Explore