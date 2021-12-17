December 17, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna over J&J shot
A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control has recommended that Americans receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines over the Johnson& Johnson jab. The warning comes as rare but potentially fatal blood clots have been reported in some people who received the J&J booster shot. Centivax founder Jacob Glanville weighs in. #CDC #Moderna #Covid
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna over J&J shot
Explore