WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Ankara and Washington Mend Ties?
2021 has been a turbulent year for Turkiye-US relations. Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S400 missile defence system and Washington's continued support for YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria remain at the heart of fraught relations between the two NATO allies. And even as Biden and Erdogan agreed to patch things up at the G20 summit in Rome, major points of contention remain unresolved. So what will it take to restore trust between Ankara and Washington? Guests: Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
Can Ankara and Washington Mend Ties?
December 17, 2021
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us