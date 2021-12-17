December 17, 2021
Ethiopian authorities reject UN allegations of human rights violations
The UN Human Rights Council has warned that all sides in Ethiopia's 13-month-long conflict have committed severe abuses and cautioned that the violence could have implications for the entire region. The Ethiopian government rejects the allegations. Martin Plaut from the Institute of Commonwealth Studies unpacks the UN's accusations. #Ethiopia #UN #Tigray
