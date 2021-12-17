US court tosses $4.5B settlement protecting Sackler family | Money Talks

A Federal Court has opened the door for survivors of the US opioid epidemic to seek direct restitution from the Sackler family. It's the latest development in the years-long legal reckoning over the role of Purdue Pharma in getting millions of Americans addicted to its powerful painkiller Oxycontin. Purdue's former owners tried to seek protection through a bankruptcy settlement that kicked them out of the company, but allowed the family to keep most of their billions. TRT World Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo was on set to present more. #Opioid #Purdue #Oxycontin