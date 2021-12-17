High energy prices dampen EU nations' economic recovery | Money Talks

At its end-of-year summit, the European Commission has proposed a system to jointly buy natural gas and create reserves. The suggestion comes as Europe is facing a serious gas shortage and with it a record spike in energy prices, which is hitting consumers and businesses alike. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin. #EuropeNaturalGas #EnergyPrices #NordStream