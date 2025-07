Los Angeles business owners on edge as crime increases | Money Talks

Crime levels in Los Angeles have recently spiked and affluent neighborhoods like Beverly Hills and Melrose are the scene of frequent robberies. The increase in brazen smash and grab crimes and home invasions are bringing fear and paranoia to the second largest city in the US. TRT World's Martin Markovits reports. #California #CrimeRates #LosAngelesRobbery