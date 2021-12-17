IAEA concerned over missing footage from Iran’s Karaj workshop

The UN's nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has called it 'very strange' that footage from a damaged surveillance camera at Iran's Karaj nuclear facility has disappeared. The camera, one of four installed by the IAEA at the plant, was destroyed in what Iran says was an attack in June. Former Iranian Diplomat Mehrdad Khonsari weighs in. #Karaj #IAEA #Iran