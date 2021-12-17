December 17, 2021
UK Politics: PM Johnson's Conservatives suffer crushing by-election defeat
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he accepts personal responsibility for his Conservative Party's crushing defeat to the Liberal Democrats in a local election. The loss is being put down to voters losing trust in Johnson and has added to the most difficult time he's experienced as leader. Sarah Morice reports.
