December 18, 2021
Russia lays out tough security demands to NATO and US
Russia has sent a list of demands to the US and its NATO allies. It says the alliance must keep all military activity out of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The proposal was dismissed by NATO officials. But in an attempt to de-escalate tensions on the border of Ukraine, the US says it's open to talks with Russia. Sally Ayhan has the latest. #Russia #Ukraine #NATO
