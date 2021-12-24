Across The Balkans: Our Best Stories From 2021

In this episode, we revisit some of the strongest stories we filmed in 2021. You can watch the full versions of these reports here: Bosnia’s City of Coal and Cancer Tuzla has the worst air pollution in Europe. Doctors say it's contributing to diseases, including cancer. Aksel Zaimovic tries to find out why the air is killing people. https://youtu.be/xwrf7VDlwj8?t=50 Greece’s Pushback Survivors Asylum seekers have faced illegal pushbacks at several European borders this year. Katarina Petrovic hears testimonies from multiple women who were mistreated and forced away by Greek authorities. https://youtu.be/FKfi4Od7DfI?t=73 Vukovar’s Battle Over Bilingualism Croatia held its first census in a decade, and if the stats confirm that Serbs make up a third of the population in Vukovar, then constitutionally the Cyrillic script must be given equal official status as the Latin alphabet. But Croat nationalists are staunchly opposed. Mirna Brekalo finds out why. https://youtu.be/41gdJhtWaxo Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.