December 20, 2021
OIC pledge to set up humanitarian trust for Afghanistan
Foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and top diplomats from various countries have adopted a joint resolution on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The organisation met on Sunday in Pakistan to respond to the crisis in the country and agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund and a food security programme. Obaidullah Baheer from the University of Afghanistan has more. #OIC #Afghanistan #Pakistan
