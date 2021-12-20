WORLD
1 MIN READ
OIC pledge to set up humanitarian trust for Afghanistan
Foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and top diplomats from various countries have adopted a joint resolution on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The organisation met on Sunday in Pakistan to respond to the crisis in the country and agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund and a food security programme. Obaidullah Baheer from the University of Afghanistan has more. #OIC #Afghanistan #Pakistan
OIC pledge to set up humanitarian trust for Afghanistan
December 20, 2021
