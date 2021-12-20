Anne Rice’s Dark Career | Controversy at the Golden Globes | The Lost Daughter

On this episode of Showcase; Anne Rice’s Dark Career 00:02 Stacey Abbott, Author of ‘Undead Apocalypse’ 02:31 Controversy at the Golden Globes 10:35 Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' 12:42 Shortcuts 15:10 Israa Ismail Yousef: The Blind Photographer 17:08 My Favorite Spy 19:23 The Lost Daughter 22:21 #AnneRice #GoldenGlobes #BobHope