December 20, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Newcomer Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential elections
Newcomer Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential elections. He addressed thousands of supporters who gathered in the capital Santiago. Boric will be tasked with overhauling the country's economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Boric beat conservative leader Jose Antonio Kast with 56 percent of the vote. Ludovica Brignola reports.
Newcomer Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential elections
Explore