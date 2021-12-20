December 20, 2021
Boric pledges to reduce inequality and raise taxes on the rich
Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential elections. He addressed thousands of supporters who gathered in the capital Santiago. Boric will be tasked with overhauling the country's economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Colin Harding, director for Latinform weighs in on the task ahead for the president-elect. #Chile #Boric #Election
