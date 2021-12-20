UN: More people are fleeing conflict and natural disasters

International aid agencies have warned the situation facing migrants and refugees around the world is at a 'make or break moment'. While many individuals migrate out of choice, many others migrate out of necessity. These numbers are expected to grow due to poverty, lack of human security, lack of access to basic services, conflict, environmental degradation and natural disasters.Alexandra Saieh, Advocacy manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council Libya has more. #Refugees #Greece #Aidagencies