Aid agencies warn asylum seekers face 'make-or-break moment'

International aid agencies have warned the situation facing migrants and refugees around the world is at a 'make or break moment'. Today more than 1 billion are on the move. While many individuals migrate out of choice, many others migrate out of necessity. These numbers are expected to grow due to poverty, lack of human security, lack of access to basic services, conflict, environmental degradation and natural disasters. TRT World's Sara Firth reports.