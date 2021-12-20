WORLD
Is Another Cold War on the Horizon?
In what appears to be a showdown between the East and the West, new alliances are being made. As the United States and the European Union take a blunt stance against Russia over Ukraine, Moscow finds in Beijing a trustworthy partner to strengthen co-operation. With these predictable alliances, is it the beginning of a divided world? Is the world inching closer to another Cold War? Guests: Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Advisory Team Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti ISPI Research Fellow Specialising in Russia
December 20, 2021
