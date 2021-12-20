December 20, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
TPLF rebels announce retreat towards Ethiopia's Tigray
A spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front says its fighters will withdraw from neighbouring regions in northern Ethiopia and retreat to Tigray. The reversal comes after rebels dismissed the government's insistence on their withdrawal from Afar and Amhara. William Davison from the International Crisis Group explains what is behind TPLF’s retreat. #Ethiopia #TPLF #Eritrea
TPLF rebels announce retreat towards Ethiopia's Tigray
Explore