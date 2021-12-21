WORLD
1 MIN READ
United Kingdom deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron
Much of the world is watching how the United Kingdom deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. More than 10,000 cases of the omicron were confirmed over the weekend, and yet, while the government in London is still considering how best to lower the rate of transmission, other countries are acting more quickly, closing public facilities, introducing restrictions on movement, and imposing travel bans. Our correspondent Sarah Morice reports on some of the worst hit European countries.
United Kingdom deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron
December 21, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us