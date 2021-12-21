December 21, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boeing and Airbus urge US government to delay 5G internet roll-out
Boeing and Airbus executives are urging the Biden administration to postpone its rollout of new 5G wireless services. The aircraft manufacturers warn the cellular transmissions could disrupt onboard flight and radio equipment. Aviation specialist Fahad Masood explains how 5G could interfere with an airplane’s functions. #Boeing #Biden #5G
Boeing and Airbus urge US government to delay 5G internet roll-out
Explore