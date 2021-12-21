BIZTECH
What’s Behind the Major Hike in Weapons Sales?
Not even a global pandemic or the consequent economic collapse could put a brake on global weapons expenditure. In fact, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute suggests that government spending on military hardware actually increased during the pandemic. Arms sales hit a record $531 billion in 2020 – that's a 1.3 percent rise compared to the previous year. So what triggered the major hike in sales? And is it money well spent during a global pandemic? Guests: Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Owen Greene Professor of International Security at the University of Bradford
December 21, 2021
