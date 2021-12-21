December 21, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin reiterates demand for security guarantees from the West
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will retaliate against any aggression from the West over the Ukraine conflict. He also reiterated the demand for security guarantees from the US and its allies that would preclude NATO's expansion eastwards. Elisabeth Braw from the American Enterprise Institute has more on Kremlin’s ultimatums to NATO. #Putin #NATO #Ukraine
