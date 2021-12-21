London court orders Dubai ruler to pay record divorce settlement

Dubai's ruler has been ordered to pay his ex-wife and children around 733 million dollars in the highest divorce settlement set by an English court. The judge ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum must pay the sum in order to ensure lifetime security for his former spouse and their two children. Human rights lawyer David Haigh has more.