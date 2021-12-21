WORLD
1 MIN READ
WHO: Too eary to conclude Omicron is a milder variant
The Centers for Disease Control in the United States has confirmed that 73 percent of all infections in the country last week were omicron cases. The WHO has pointed out that double vaccinated people are vulnerable to infection as are those who have previousy had COVID-19. Everyone is hoping the highly transmissible variant is less severe than Delta, but there's still insufficient data to prove that. Right now, Europe remains the main cause of concern, with governments imposing new restrictions to take the strain off health servioces. Our correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports.
WHO: Too eary to conclude Omicron is a milder variant
December 21, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us